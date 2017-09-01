Murray State Student Government Association Raising Money For Harvey Victims

The Murray State University Student Government Association is raising money on campus for hurricane victims in Texas.

SGA President Tori Wood said the money raised is going to the American Red Cross. Wood said a faculty member asked them to start something to help with relief efforts in Houston.

“We considered multiple options, so we thought about collecting donations but after looking into it we realized that monetary donations was what Houston needed versus items.” Wood said.

Wood said the group raised around $70 dollars in the short time they’ve been set up in the Curris Center and might try collecting more on Monday.

The Red Cross website says more than 42,000 people are living in their shelters in Texas following the hurricane.