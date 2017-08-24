Murray State’s $3.8 M Algae Bloom Study in ‘Learning Phase’

By 1 minute ago

Credit Murray State University

A toxic algae bloom study is still in the learning phase at Hancock Biological Station. A $3.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation awarded last year, supports real-time sensors that relay water quality data to the station every fifteen minutes.

HBS Director David White said the sensors in Kentucky Lake, Ledbetter Creek and Panther Creek collect 25 different measurements including water temperature and pH levels to help predict algal blooms. White said interpreting the data has been a challenge.

“We still need to have a better handle on why they occur, when they occur and what the conditions are that are conducive to their blooms," White said. "That’s what we’re trying to work on.”

Algal blooms occur naturally but excess phosphorous and nitrogen in the water can promote blue-green blooms that can become toxic when they die. White said the station added nitrogen and phosphorus sensors to the study last month. People can access the data through the station’s website.

Tags: 
hancock biological station
harmful algal blooms
algae

Related Content

MSU's Hancock Biological Station Receives $3.8M Grant to Study Toxic Algae Blooms

By Aug 11, 2016
Murray State University

A field research station on Kentucky Lake has received a $3.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund the study of toxic algae blooms.

Poisonous Algae Blooms Threaten People, Ecosystems Across U.S.

By Lesley McClurg Aug 29, 2016

Serious algae outbreaks have hit more than 20 states this summer. Organisms are shutting down beaches in Florida, sickening swimmers in Utah and threatening ecosystems in California.

The blooms are a normal part of summer, but the frequency, size and toxicity this year are worse than ever.

And water managers are rattled.

"Everyone's on edge with the cyanobacteria," says Bev Anderson, a scientist with the California Water Resources Control Board.

Emails reporting outbreaks of cyanobacteria — or blue-green algae — fill Anderson's inbox every morning.