Murray State Rifle Team to Compete in NCAA Championships

The Murray State University rifle team will compete in a national championship this March.

The Racers are one of eight teams competing in the 2017 NCAA Rifle Championships at Ohio State university on March 10 and 11.

MSU is seeking its third NCAA national title and the first since 1987.

The Racers compete against eight teams, including four-time defending champions West Virginia.

This is the Racers 31st appearance in the championships, tied with Alaska-Fairbanks for the second-most appearances. West Virginia leads with 34 championships and a record 18 titles.

The Racers won their 12th OVC Championship, and second in a row, earlier this month.