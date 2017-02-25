Murray State Regent Chair 'Feels Good' About Board in Response to Senate 'Gov. Board Bill'

Murray State University's Board of Regents Chair says he 'feels good' about the MSU board in response to the 'governor board bill' making its way through the legislature.

Senate Bill 107 grants the governor authority to remove board members of public universities. The Bill follows Governor Matt Bevin's shakeup of the University of Louisville board. Bevin has argued that the overhaul was necessary due to ‘dysfunction.’

Stephen Williams is Chair of Murray State’s Board of Regents. He says it’s important university boards are ‘well-functioning’ and ‘feels good’ about MSU’s circumstance.

"I think we're extremely fortunate at Murray State. We've got a great board with great individuals on it who are coming together and really collectively doing a great job with the responsibilities of governance," Williams said.

Williams also praised the Murray State University Foundation Board and foundation president Bob Jackson.

The legislation grants the governor broad power to reorganize boards if they don’t meet racial and political requirements or overhaul boards based on ‘malfeasance, neglect or incompetence.’