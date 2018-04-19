Murray State Proposes New Graduate Tution And Fee Model

Murray State University is proposing a new graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year.

The new model will feature a per-credit-hour rate schedule based on the program of study.

The majority of graduate programs will cost residential students $544 dollars per-credit-hour. Doctoral programs will cost residential students $590 with the exception of the nurse anesthetist program. A full list of graduate tuition rates is available here.

The new model will be up for a vote at the next Board of Regents meeting. It will also need approval from the Council on Postsecondary Education.

The changes will be effective this fall if it passes. The university has also proposed a 3% tuition increase for undergraduate students.