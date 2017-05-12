Related Program: 
Sounds Good

Murray State President on Commencement, Missouri Valley Conference, Role of Higher Ed, More

Murray State University's Spring commencement ceremony is Saturday and as the traditional academic year comes to a close there is much attention and focus on the next year. Performance funding goes into effect over the summer and state officials have recently outlined broad reforms that could potentially shape education at all levels. On Sounds Good, Matt Markgraf speaks with MSU President Dr. Bob Davies about these topics, also a new fast-track law program partnership and the recent Missouri Valley Conference decision.

