Murray State President on Commencement, Missouri Valley Conference, Role of Higher Ed, More

The Spring semester is coming to a close at Murray State University and work is underway on establishing the next academic year. The Board of Regents recently approved an increase in tuition and fees for 2017-18. A tighter budget for the next year is also in its final weeks of crafting. MSU announced a Provost and VP for Academic Affairs and is considering changing athletics conferences. On Sounds Good, Matt Markgraf speaks with President Dr. Bob Davies about these things and more.