Murray State Predicting 4.5M Budget Shortfall Next Fiscal Year

Murray State University is predicting a $4.5 million budget shortfall next fiscal year. The Board of Regents heard the estimation during a financial report in a meeting on Friday.

The amount is based on current numbers and could change with summer enrollment and tuition revenue. Board Chair Stephen Williams says the Council on Postsecondary Education has issued guidance for a tuition cap of 3%.

He says that is one factor that will be taken into consideration as the university develops the next budget.

“We are very, very sensitive to any increases in tuition and want to minimize that while at the same time being financially responsible for the university both in the short term and the long term," Williams said.

Williams called for a special meeting in April to address tuition. He says performance funding, pension liabilities and other federal and state level actions will also determine the next budget.

The board will present and approve the budget for fiscal year 2017-18 in June.

More on this story in a comprehensive BOR write-up coming soon.