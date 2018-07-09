Murray State Names Finalists For Associate VP For Strategic Enrollment Management

Murray State University has named three finalists for the position of associate vice president for strategic enrollment management. The finalists will each visit campus this week to meet with university leaders and participate in public forums with the campus community.

The position opened following the departure of Fred Dietz in the spring. Dietz took a similar role at Midwestern State University in Texas.

Scott Gordon recently served as manager of graduate recruitment and retention at Western Kentucky University and has held administrative positions at Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. He has a doctorate in education from WKU and an MFA in creative writing from Murray State.

Thomas Iwankow recently served as associate vice president for strategic planning, grants and sponsored research at Maria College in Albany, New York. He has held various admissions and recruitment positions at other colleges in New York. Iwankow has a doctorate in higher education from Capella University.

Shawn Smee has served as the director of Murray State University’s Office of Recruitment since 2008. He previously held administrative positions at Arkansas State University. Smee has a master's degree in nonprofit leadership studies and a bachelor's degree in advertising from Murray State.

Smee visits campus on Wednesday, Iwankow on Thursday and Gordon on Friday. The public forums begin at 11 a.m. in Wells Hall room 118.

Murray State has various initiatives underway aimed at boosting enrollment, following a recent decline. One recent change involves increasing the budget for enrollment management.

President Bob Davies has pointed to the importance of enrollment in what he calls the increasingly 'privatized' landscape of higher education.