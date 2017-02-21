Murray State Hosts Leadership Women Launch Conference Wednesday

More than 150 women looking to grow their leadership and business skills converge in Murray on Wednesday for the annual Leadership Women Launch conference. Organizers say it will be the largest in the event’s three year history.

Melanie Brooks is part of the conference planning committee. She says the event isn’t just for women going into business and that the information can be applied to anything attendees choose to take on. “To describe the conference, it’s for women of all ages and phases because it really can apply to whatever role you’re taking, but wanting to develop leadership skills in.”

Keynote speakers include the President and CEO of Leadership Women, Linda Crompton who served as Canada’s first female bank president and Murray State alumna Trisha Cunningham, who recently retired as the chief citizenship officer at Texas Instruments.

