Murray State Hosts 500 for Kentucky TRIO Day This Weekend

Murray State University hosts Kentucky TRIO Day on campus this Friday and Saturday. Tracy Ross speaks with Dr. Doris Clark-Sarr, Director of Adventures in Math and Science at MSU about the history of the TRIO programs and all the activities happening this weekend.

The U.S. Department of Education sponsors seven federal TRIO programs which provide support to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds including low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities. The programs offer assistance such as tutoring, help with financial aid, completing a GED or finishing a diploma, college tours, getting into graduate school, providing cultural trips and events and more to individuals in target age groups from middle school through adulthood.

TRIO Day is a national celebration that began in 1986 and serves as a way to focus attention on disadvantaged youth and adults. TRIO Day is the last Saturday in February. Murray State University plans to host 500 chaperons and students this weekend for the Kentucky TRIO Day celebration, which Clark-Sarr says will be the largest crowed yet. Students will compete in academic competitions and attend workshops and college tours. Guest speakers include MSU President Dr. Bob Davies, state Representative Kenny Imes, and Kentucky Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel president Matthew Hyden. West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece gives the weekend’s keynote address.

Clark-Sarr says the weekend also includes a service project. Community members and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of macaroni and cheese, soup, ramen noodles, oatmeal, fruit cups, soft blankets, stuffed teddy bears, books for ages 3 through 16, 1-yard lengths of printed fabric, and colored shoe strings to be donated to charitable organizations in the area.