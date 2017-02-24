Murray State Hosts 500 for Kentucky TRIO Day This Weekend

By & 53 minutes ago

Credit MSU TRIO SSS, Facebook

Murray State University hosts Kentucky TRIO Day on campus this Friday and Saturday. Tracy Ross speaks with Dr. Doris Clark-Sarr, Director of Adventures in Math and Science at MSU about the history of the TRIO programs and all the activities happening this weekend.

 

The U.S. Department of Education sponsors seven federal TRIO programs which provide support to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds including low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities. The programs offer assistance such as tutoring, help with financial aid, completing a GED or finishing a diploma, college tours, getting into graduate school, providing cultural trips and events and more to individuals in target age groups from middle school through adulthood.

TRIO Day is a national celebration that began in 1986 and serves as a way to focus attention on disadvantaged youth and adults. TRIO Day is the last Saturday in February. Murray State University plans to host 500 chaperons and students this weekend for the Kentucky TRIO Day celebration, which Clark-Sarr says will be the largest crowed yet. Students will compete in academic competitions and attend workshops and college tours. Guest speakers include MSU President Dr. Bob Davies, state Representative Kenny Imes, and Kentucky Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel president Matthew Hyden. West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece gives the weekend’s keynote address.

 

Clark-Sarr says the weekend also includes a service project. Community members and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of macaroni and cheese, soup, ramen noodles, oatmeal, fruit cups, soft blankets, stuffed teddy bears, books for ages 3 through 16, 1-yard lengths of printed fabric, and colored shoe strings to be donated to charitable organizations in the area.  

Tags: 
TRIO Day
Student Support Services
Murray State University Student Support Services
Doris Clark-Sarr
Sounds Good

Related Content

MSU to Host KY TRIO Day for Disadvantaged Students

By Feb 20, 2017
Melpomen, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Students across Kentucky meet this month at Murray State University to take part in an effort to to close the financial gap between low-income youth and their well-off peers.

[Audio] The African American Quilt Guild of Oakland Exhibits at The National Quilt Museum

By & Feb 18, 2017
The National Quilt Museum, Facebook

In honor of Black History Month, the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland, California is sharing a collection of quilts exploring how their communities are linked. “Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland” is on display at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah through April 11. Exhibit chair Marion Coleman speaks with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good.

[Audio] The Best Gift for Your Significant Other: Listening

By & Feb 17, 2017
Ky, Flickr

Tracy Ross and Dr. Michael Bordieri discuss the gift of listening for the Valentine’s Day season on Sounds Good.

Director Sandra Pfeifer on Her Film "Not Throwing In The Towel"

By & 1 hour ago
via Sandra Pfeifer

Not Throwing In The Towel is a documentary about Ginny Farrugia and Debbie Carter, a lesbian couple living in western Kentucky, that recently premiered at Maiden Alley Cinema. Tracy Ross spoke with the film’s director, Sandra Pfeifer, on Sounds Good.