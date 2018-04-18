Murray State To Host Three-Day Watershed Sustainability Summit

A three-day summit to celebrate the abundance of water resources in the Four Rivers Watershed is this week at Murray State University. MSU’s Watershed Studies Institute along with the City of Murray and the Jackson Purchase Foundation are hosting the Watershed Sustainability Summit.

Four Rivers Basin Coordinator Maggie Morgan said water management in the area can be challenging, but bringing together regional projects and research can help identify local water conservation efforts.

“We also have a lot of different industries and uses for water. Trying to accommodate all of those uses in a sustainable environmentally friendly manner is the goal.” Morgan said.

A series of educational seminars, booths, and an educator workshop will take place on and off campus between April 19-21.

Kentucky is only second to Alaska in surface water abundance. The events are free and open to the public.