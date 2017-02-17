Murray State to Hold Video Shoot for ‘Rokerthon 3’ World Record Proposal

Murray State University students, faculty and staff are coordinating an effort to host Rokerthon 3: Storming Into The Madness

Famed "Today Show" weatherman Al Roker is touring college campuses across the country this spring in an effort to find new world records to set.

Murray State is proposing to set the record for the most shoes donated at a single event. The 'shoe tree' located in the campus quad is a long-held MSU tradition where couples nail their shoes to the tree to commemorate meeting on campus.

The proposal involves asking people to donate a pair of shoes, which would then be delivered to local charities and the nonprofit Soles4Souls in Nashville.

A video shoot in the quad is February 21 at 2:30 p.m. People are asked to wear MSU branded clothing at the shoot.

Roker holds Guinness World Records for the fastest time reporting weather from all 50 states and for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, which included a stop at Discovery Park of American in Union City

