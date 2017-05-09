Murray State Athletics Director: MSU Not Being Invited to Missouri Valley Conference

Update: Statement from Missouri Valley Conference

Murray State University will not be joining the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU Director of Athletics Allen Ward said in a release Tuesday morning (see below) that he is "in no way disappointed by the news" and has no regrets being involved in the process.

The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council met to discuss membership in a meeting Monday night. In a statement published on Twitter, MVC said the council has unanimously voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, effective July 1.

Murray State has been considering changing collegiate athletic conferences. This was discussed in a recent Board of Regents meeting and though MVC was never directly mentioned, it has been a widely circulated rumor that MSU may be considered to fill Wichita State University's vacancy.

Murray State will remain in the Ohio Valley Conference where it is a founding member - having been in the league since 1948.

Statement from Director of Athletics Allen Ward regarding conference affiliation:

Today I was notified that Murray State will not be receiving an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference. I am in no way disappointed by the news or have any regrets being involved in the process. Our goals and objectives to graduate our student-athletes, win championships, promote this great university, and be a player on the national scene have not changed and were never reliant on the outcome today.

We’re a proud program with a rich history that I’ll compare to anyone. Our passionate fans are fully engaged with our program and provide a solid foundation for our success. We’ve won four conference championships this year alone and there are many more championship banners in our exceptionally bright future.

We’re founding members of a league that we have represented proudly since 1948. We have the highest regard for the many friends, colleagues and rivals we have in the OVC. I want to convey my sincerest gratitude for the manner in which they handled the past few weeks. I’m grateful for their professionalism and friendship.

The upcoming season provides Racer fans with some incredible opportunities to follow their team, impact the success of the conference, and again prove why Murray State is one of the finest mid-major programs in the country. There are so many good things happening here, I couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming year and the future of this program.

