Murray State Asks For Input On Design Options For Richmond Hall

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

  Murray State University will show multiple design options and ask for input on the restoration of J.H. Richmond Residential Hall on April 4.

Facilities Management and architectural firm Luckett and Farley staff will be available to discuss options throughout the afternoon event.
 

Attendees can also complete a survey to share their thoughts and ideas. The event is from noon to four in the Curris Center Stables.

 

Richmond Hall was destroyed in a gas-leak explosion last summer.

 

The Murray State Board of Regents voted earlier this month to proceed with restoring the existing structure of the building and allocated $2 million from housing reserves to enhance the building.

 

