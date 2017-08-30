Murray Rotary Club Collecting Monetary Donations on Behalf of Texas Club

The Rotary Club of Murray is collecting monetary donations to help flood victims in Texas.

The club is collecting on behalf of the McAllen, Texas Rotary Club, south of Corpus Christi. Collections continue until September 7.

Donations can be made through PayPal online, check or cash.

How to give:

PayPal (put "Hurricane Relief" in the notes)

Check written to Rotary District 5930 c/o McAllen North Rotary Fund (fed. tax ID# 27-3855943)

Cash or Gift Cards

Donations can be dropped off at a Rotary Club meeting, at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, Murray Calloway Chamber of Commerce or giving directly to a Rotarian.