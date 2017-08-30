Murray Rotary Club Collecting Monetary Donations on Behalf of Texas Club

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Murray Rotary Club logo

The Rotary Club of Murray is collecting monetary donations to help flood victims in Texas. 

The club is collecting on behalf of the McAllen, Texas Rotary Club, south of Corpus Christi. Collections continue until September 7.

Donations can be made through PayPal online, check or cash.

How to give:

  • PayPal (put "Hurricane Relief" in the notes)
  • Check written to Rotary District 5930 c/o McAllen North Rotary Fund (fed. tax ID# 27-3855943)
  • Cash or Gift Cards

Donations can be dropped off at a Rotary Club meeting, at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, Murray Calloway Chamber of Commerce or giving directly to a Rotarian.

Tags: 
Harvey
murray rotary club

Related Content

Why Approving Emergency Funding For Harvey Might Not Be Easy For Congress

By 2 hours ago

When the floodwaters in Texas eventually recede, the cleanup and rebuilding will begin.

The cleanup bill will likely be hefty — possibly topping $100 billion — and the vast majority of those efforts will be funded by the federal government.

President Trump doesn't seem worried about Congress footing the bill. "You're going to see very rapid action from Congress," he told reporters Monday. "You're going to get your funding."

In a visit to Austin on Tuesday, Trump met with the state's two Republican senators and again alluded to the price tag for federal help.

Hurricane Harvey Takes The Life Of Houston Police Officer Steve Perez

By 12 hours ago

Houston Police say 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez, trying to get to work despite Hurricane Harvey, drowned in his patrol car in floodwaters.

In a somber news conference Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief Art Acevedo said Perez's wife, Cheryl, had asked her husband not to report to work Sunday morning. But Perez, who had been on the police force for 34 years and was just a few days short of his 61st birthday, insisted on going in.

'You Only Get One Life In This World': Voices From Houston's Convention Center

By 12 hours ago

Erica Brown called 911 for two days before a helicopter finally spotted her, trapped in her Houston home with her 7-month-old son and three other children. Sometimes when she called, she got nothing, just a busy signal and a disconnection. Multiple times she was told that they'd try to send help. Hours would go by with no rescue.

The family spent two nights in their trailer watching the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise up the foundation. "It was a hard feeling because I thought me and my kids were going to lose our life in this hurricane disaster."

Health Issues Stack Up In Houston As Harvey Evacuees Seek Shelter

By & Marisa Penaloza 17 hours ago

As floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Houston, health workers are trying to keep people safe and well, though that challenge is escalating.

"The first and foremost thing that everybody's concerned about is just getting folks out of harm's way with the flooded waters," says Dr. Umair Shah, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health, whose own home came under mandatory evacuation Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Interagency Fire Crews Head to Texas to Help Harvey Victims

By 19 hours ago
Kentucky Division of Forestry, via Facebook

Two 20-person Kentucky interagency fire crews are heading to hurricane stricken areas of Texas to help in recovery efforts. 