Murray Record Store Manager: Record Store Day 'Like Christmas'

This Saturday, April 21st, independent record stores across the globe will be celebrating the 11th annual Record Store Day. According to the official Record Store Day website, the event serves as a way to spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.

On Sounds Good, Cory Sharber speaks with Tim Peyton, the manager of local record store Terrapin Station, on the resurgence of vinyl, how Record Store Day has changed over the years and a favorite moment on ‘Pimp My Ride.’

