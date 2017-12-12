Murray Police Arrest Sex Trafficker From Texas

A fugitive on Texas’s top ten most wanted list was arrested Monday in Murray, Kentucky.

Herman Henry Fox was wanted out of Texas for Trafficking of Persons, Compelling Prostitution by Force or Threat and possession of Marijuana. Fox had a total bond of over $1 million dollars in Texas.

A press release from the Murray Police Department said they began surveillance on a residence the fugitive was living in after they received information regarding Fox possibly being in Murray.

After several hours of surveillance the fugitive showed up at the residence and officers were able to take the individual into custody without incident.

Fox was charged by Detective Michael Weatherford of the Murray Police Department for being a Fugitive from Justice, which is a Class D Felony in the state of Kentucky.

This charge will hold Fox in custody pending extradition to Texas.