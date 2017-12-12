Murray Police Arrest Sex Trafficker From Texas

By 56 seconds ago

Credit Texas Department Of Public Safety

 A fugitive on Texas’s top ten most wanted list was arrested Monday in Murray, Kentucky.

Herman Henry Fox was wanted out of Texas for Trafficking of Persons, Compelling Prostitution by Force or Threat and possession of Marijuana. Fox had a total bond of over $1 million dollars in Texas.

 

A press release from the Murray Police Department said they began surveillance on a residence the fugitive was living in after they received information regarding Fox possibly being in Murray.

 

After several hours of surveillance the fugitive showed up at the residence and officers were able to take the individual into custody without incident.

 

Fox was charged by Detective Michael Weatherford of the Murray Police Department for being a Fugitive from Justice, which is a Class D Felony in the state of Kentucky.

 

This charge will hold Fox in custody pending extradition to Texas.

 

Tags: 
Sex Trafficking
Murray Police Department
Fugitive

Related Content

Kentucky AG Launches Campaign to Train Hotel Workers to Combat Human Trafficking

By Nov 14, 2017
Ryland Barton, WFPL

Kentucky's attorney general is recruiting hotel workers to join the fight against human trafficking. 

Murray to Move City Hall and Police Department

By Mar 7, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Murray City Council has authorized a big move for the city hall and police department. In a special meeting Monday night, the council ruled in favor to move city hall into the former BB&T building downtown and move the police department into the current city hall. The resolution says both agencies needed more space. City council member Linda Cherry said the plan has been “in the talks” for a while.

 