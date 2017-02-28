Murray Organization Works to Improve Playground Accessibility

Murray's Center for Accessible Living is working to create a playground in the city's Central Park catering to those with disabilities.

Lead Independent Living Specialist Carissa Johnson said the current playground will be connected to the ADA playground so parents can watch children play at both. Johnson said the playground will fit the community as a whole.

“We’ve had several parents say they won’t take their children to the park because one child can’t play. So it would help those families. Everybody can play. It’s a win-win situation,” Johnson said.

The Center for Accessible Living’s Accessible Murray campaign continues to survey businesses to show accessibility rankings, but Johnson said the center hopes to get involved in the school system with disability education. The center is also considering a fitness and nutrition class for people with disabilities.