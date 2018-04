Murray mayoral candidates are participating in a panel discussion open to the public this evening from 5 to 7 at Murray State University.

The Department of Political Science and Sociology is hosting the event in Wrather Auditorium. Each candidate will have equal time to speak in the first hour and will answer questions in the second hour.

The candidates are Ed Davis, Bob Rogers, Clifton Darnell, and Fred Moore.

Political science professor Andrew Morelock will moderate.