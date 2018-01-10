Murray Mayor Says He Won’t Run for Second Term

Murray Mayor Jack Rose is not seeking reelection.

Rose said he feels the city has made “a lot of progress” during his term and says he wants to spend more time with his family. He said his biggest accomplishments as mayor have been the $62 million dollar Wastewater treatment plant project, moving city hall to the former BB&T building and the controversial payroll tax.



“Some people think I won’t be able to adjust to retirement and I don’t know,” Rose said. “But I think with the grandchildren and with some other travels that I’m going to be able to have more time and that’s basically the bottom line.”



Rose said his goal for the last year of his term is finishing projects that include renovating the fire station on 16th Street and completing the wastewater treatment plant. He added he has two more things he wants to accomplish, but said to has to speak to city council first. He did not elaborate on what those projects were.