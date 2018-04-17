Murray Man Charged with Felony Thefts Involving Large Equipment

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Murray man in connection with numerous thefts involving the selling of large equipment.

Police say 37-year-old Matthew Crawford faces charges including several counts of theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition.

The charges are five counts of Theft by Deception Under $10,000, five counts of Theft by Deception Over $10,000 and four counts of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition.

KSP said in a release on Tuesday they began receiving information in January concerning possible fraudulent business transactions in the sale of large equipment.

An investigation identified victims in Kansas, North Carolina, Vermont, Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The total amount of fraudulently sold equipment is $750,000 dollars.

KSP says they will work with the FBI on any related federal charges.

Crawford is lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

An investigation continues.