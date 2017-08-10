Murray City Council to Hold First Reading of Payroll Tax Ordinance

The Murray City Council is holding its first reading of a controversial payroll tax ordinance Thursday night.

A vote to draft the ordinance narrowly passed in last month’s meeting with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Jack Rose.

The issue has garnered significant attention and vocal opposition from the community, including a resident-led effort to instead place the issue on a future ballot.

The proposed ordinance places a one-percent tax on gross earnings of workers within the City of Murray, effective January 1, 2018.

The council will also read an ordinance to repeal city stickers effective June 1, 2018 and a resolution to reduce property, vehicle and insurance taxes. The ordinances have to pass two readings before going into effect.

The meeting is at 6:30.

Read a draft of the ordinance (page 6)

Many other cities in Kentucky and the region already have a payroll tax.