Murray City Council to Hold First Reading of Payroll Tax Ordinance

By 37 minutes ago

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Murray City Council is holding its first reading of a controversial payroll tax ordinance Thursday night. 

A vote to draft the ordinance narrowly passed in last month’s meeting with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Jack Rose.

The issue has garnered significant attention and vocal opposition from the community, including a resident-led effort to instead place the issue on a future ballot.

The proposed ordinance places a one-percent tax on gross earnings of workers within the City of Murray, effective January 1, 2018.

The council will also read an ordinance to repeal city stickers effective June 1, 2018 and a resolution to reduce property, vehicle and insurance taxes. The ordinances have to pass two readings before going into effect.

The meeting is at 6:30.

Read a draft of the ordinance (page 6)

Many other cities in Kentucky and the region already have a payroll tax.

Tags: 
City of Murray
Payroll Tax

Related Content

Murray Residents Form Petition Committee to Advance Payroll Tax Referendum

By Aug 7, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

A group of Murray residents has formed a committee seeking to put the payroll tax issue on an election ballot.

Murray City Council Approves Drafting Payroll Tax Ordinance

By Jul 27, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Murray City Council approved Thursday night to draft an ordinance for a one-percent payroll tax, an ordinance to eliminate city stickers and a resolution to lower various taxes (property, vehicle and insurance as recommended by the committee). These ordinances would need to pass twice before they are enacted.

Committee Recommends Murray City Council Move Forward With Payroll Tax

By Jul 6, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

A payroll tax for the City of Murray will be up for a vote once again on July 27th. 