Murray Business Community Wants More Local Control as Outcome of Special Session

Members of the Murray business community want to see more local control emerge from a special session on tax reform.

The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce recently released the results of a Mayor’s Committee Survey of local members in which the economic return on tax revenue was among the primary themes.

Bevin’s administration and several lawmakers have forecasted a special session later this year to address the beleaguered pension system.

Murray Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Aaron Dail said he would like to see more local control as an outcome as opposed to going all the way to Frankfort to repeatedly ask for things. “Let us create our own path towards success. We've done that in other areas and there are some potential areas we want to continue to grow in and that could be unleashed if the right tax reform is done," Dail said.

Dail said members of the area business community are interested in doing away with a tax on inventories. He also said tweaking sales tax and where that money goes could be beneficial to communities like Murray, referencing past local option sales tax initiatives.

Most of those surveyed felt Murray is business-friendly and that the value from tax dollars spent is at least average. Dail said there’s still room for improvement. “There was a high demand and need for attention to be paid on industrial recruitment and how do we help industry come to Murray or expand in Murray,” he said

Other priorities include widening highway 641 South, improving city infrastructure and the retention and expansion of small businesses. Several also commented on investing more in the local parks system and public library.

Whether the city takes into consideration or implements any of the changes proposed are up to the Mayor’s Committee. Committee chair Dan Miller said in a recent city council meeting they will present recommendations in July.

As for the local chamber, the survey is part of an annual assessment. Dail said he encourages local stakeholders to continue to engage in the conversations.