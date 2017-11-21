Murray to Begin Move to New City Hall Next Week

City of Murray officials are moving into a new city hall next week.

The City Council authorized in March to move into the former BB&T building downtown and for the police department to move into the current City Hall. Both agencies said they needed more space.

The purchase and renovation for the new City Hall is projected to cost more than $1.3 million. The money is drawn from general funds and gas revenue from the utility fund.

City Clerk Jim Osborne said in a meeting Tuesday night the move begins Tuesday, November 28 and the new location will open on Monday, December 4.

The December City Council meeting will be in the current (then former) City Hall.