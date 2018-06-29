Murray Art Guild to Host Summer Party with Music, Art, and an Exhibit Opening

The Murray Art Guild has been preparing for their annual Summer Art Party, taking place tonight, June 29th. The party will feature music from local band and WKMS Battle of the Bands finalist, Peachy Mae, live art demos from various local artists, and the opening of the MAG's new exhibit, "Who We Are." Executive director, Debi Henry Danielson, visited Sounds Good to discuss their upcoming event.

The Murray Art Guild, established in 1967, is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts enrichment throughout the community. Their annual Summer Art Party will be taking place tonight, June 29th, at the MAG Gallery, from 6 pm to 9 pm. The party is a celebration of art and music, and it will feature several different family-friendly performances, demonstrations, and exhibitions. Debi Henry Danielson, the MAG's Executive Director, spoke to Tracy Ross about what sort of artwork, music, and other events the community can expect to find at the party.

Local music will be provided by local two-piece band and WKMS 2018 Battle of the Bands finalist, Peachy Mae. Kyler Nix of Peachy Mae also has featured artwork in the exhibition opening at the party. A sale of watercolor paintings from the Emily Wolfson estate, featuring local areas such as the Murray Park or Hematite Lake, will take place to raise funds for the Art Guild. Live art demonstrations on various mediums, such as the pottery wheel and wood turning, will be on site. Face painting and hands-on activities will be available for younger party attendees.

The Summer Art Party also kicks off the opening of their new exhibit, "Who We Are: portraits & stories of our community." The exhibit features eclectic entries focused on artists' interpretations of the community. Danielson mentions the series "Humans of New York" as inspiration for this exhibit, which celebrates the diversity of the surrounding area and the people who comprise the community. "Who We Are" is a multimedia exhibit and includes stories of the pieces to allow greater insight into the artist's intent behind and inspiration for their work. The exhibit will stay up throughout the month of July, with July 21st being its last day on display.

For more information on tonight's party, visit the Murray Art Guild's website or their Facebook page.