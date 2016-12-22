Mumps Outbreak Could Get Worse With The Holiday Season

Picture of the mumps virus taken using an electron microscope.
Credit via CDC webpage for photos of the mumps

Though it might be hard to remember, most everyone gets the Measles, Mumps and Rubella, or MMR, vaccine when they are young. But according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, reports of the mumps have jumped from just over 1,000 cases in 2015 to over 4,000 cases and counting in 2016, and the majority of those numbers can be found in the Midwest.

According to the CDC, anywhere from 100 to more than 300 cases of the mumps have been reported in midwest states such as Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. With lesser, but still high numbers in surrounding states. Cheryl Manus is the nursing director at Southern Seven Health in Southern Illinois, and said the risk of mumps being carried around goes up with people traveling for Christmas.

"I know I’ve seen in cases of flu and other communicable diseases like that, that when you’re in congregate settings, when people are coming together that there is a better chance of spreading that disease."

Manus said that vaccines are the best defense against the disease, and suggests that if anyone is unsure about whether or not they’ve already had an MMR shot, to go get another one just in case.

 

"It’s the best weapon we have to protect us from mumps, at least with the shot you have some protection," Manus said. "Your body is able to fight it off even if you are exposed to it."

