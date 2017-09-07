Muhammad Ali Center Honors Victim of Charlottesville Violence Heather Heyer

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky is honoring the woman who died during a white nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

The center is posthumously giving Heather Heyer the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Social Justice.

Heyer was killed in August during demonstrations over the proposed removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She was hit by a car that plowed into a crowd that had gathered to denounce the white supremacists.

The 32-year-old Heyer was a paralegal known to stand up for causes of equality and justice.

The Ali Center says Heyer "embodied the spirit of the civil rights movement."



Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, will accept the award at a ceremony in Louisville on Sept. 23. Bro has said that, despite the grief of losing her daughter, she will work to make her daughter's life have meaning and work for the values her daughter died for - equality, fairness and justice.

