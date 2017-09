Dr. David Pizzo, MSU associate professor of history, talks with Tracy Ross about Cinema International's showing of 'District 9.' Directed by South African director, Neil Blomkamp, the sci-fi film centers around an alien invasion over Johannesburg. Dr. Pizzo uses personal testimonies of his time in South Africa, as well as historical context of apartheid, to provide a deeper look into the film.

'District 9' will be shown on September 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 in the Curris Center Theater.