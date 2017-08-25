MSU Police Chief Swears in New Murray State Regents

Murray State University Police Chief Jamie Herring swore in two new regents today.

Don Thorpe joins the board after an extensive career in association management and involvement in organizations including the Pan American Health and Education Foundation and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees at MSU.

Tori Wood is the new student regent. She is the president of the school Student Government Association and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations with a minor in Graphic Communications Technology.