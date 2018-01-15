MSU Grad. Selected To Serve In Peace Corps, First of University's Peace Corps Prep Program

A recent Murray State University graduate is serving as a volunteer for the Peace Corps in Moldova beginning in June 2018.

Murray State became the first Peace Corps prep partner school in Kentucky in 2016 and Tyler Mathews is the program’s first alum. Mathews will spend 27 months working in the Community Economic Development sector of the Peace Corps. He said he applied to the program to interact with people and gain insight on whether he wanted to pursue law school or graduate school.

“On top of that, I wanted to travel and I wanted to apply what I learned in undergrad immediately and when I combined all three of those in their own little equations it screamed the Peace Corps to me,” Mathews said.

Mathews will work in Moldova with community members and train locals on how to be better volunteers. He graduated this month with a bachelor’s degree in international business and political science.