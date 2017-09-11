More Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Assist in Irma Response Efforts

Soldiers from the Kentucky Air National Guard departed Monday for Hurricane Irma response efforts in Florida.

Some 35 soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade head to Jacksonville to lead the coordination of military assets providing support to impacted areas.

The brigade is expected to arrive Tuesday morning, joining 20 other soldiers from the 63rd who arrived on Sunday. They will provide command and control of two incoming aviation battalions from other states with more than 30 military helicopters.

Approximately 20 soldiers departed for the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.