More than 2,000 Bills, Resolutions Considered in 2017 Tennessee Legislative Session

While much of the energy and attention of this year's legislative session was focused on Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal, there were more than 2,000 other bills and resolutions considered by lawmakers before they concluded their business last week.

Some made a big splash before being quietly abandoned. For example, a bill seeking to do away with ending a 40-year-old state law granting legitimacy to children conceived through artificial insemination never came up for a hearing after making international headlines when it was introduced by a Republican lawmaker.

Haslam's transportation funding plan was ultimately passed and signed into law after a solid majority of lawmakers were convinced that the proposal made enough tax cuts in other areas to offset the state's first gas tax hike since 1989.