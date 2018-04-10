Mesonet's 70th Weather Station Will Be In Pulaski County

Credit Kentucky Mesonet via Facebook

The Kentucky Mesonet is adding its 70th station created through a partnership with the Pulaski County community. The statewide weather and climate monitoring network is collaborating with the school district, the extension service and Kentucky Farm Bureau on the new station.

It will be located at Northern Elementary School in Somerset. Stuart Foster is the state climatologist and the director of Kentucky Mesonet.

“The Kentucky Mesonet depends on partnerships to be successful. We have support at the federal, state and local level and that local level is really important because ours stations in the network are community based,” said Foster.

Kentucky Mesonet is operated by Western Kentucky University. In the most recent version of the state budget, Mesonet is fully funded at $750,000 a year.

State lawmakers and the governor will continue to negotiate a final budget when the General Assembly goes back into session Friday and Saturday.

