Memphis Convention Collects Nearly 2,500 Cleaning Kits for Hurricane Survivors

United Methodists in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky have come together to collect cleaning kits for hurricane survivors in Texas and Louisiana. The Memphis Conference collected nearly 2,500 buckets in Jackson, Tennessee, containing sponges, laundry detergent, trash bags and other items.

The Purchase District collected 695 kits. Benton First United Methodist Church member Brad Colson said it’s the most the district has collected on a short notice.



“I think people’s hearts opened up to all those people in the Houston and surrounding areas and they just wanted to help in some way and a lot of people that can’t physically go could at least buy a part or all of a bucket to help in some small way,” Colson said.



Colson transported the buckets to Jackson. The kits will go to a United Methodist Committee on Relief warehouse in Louisiana for distribution to people in need. Colson said the Purchase District has 54 more kits to deliver.

“It’s amazing what you can get done when no one cares who gets the credit,” he said.

Colson said he hopes hurricane survivors will see the kits in the next couple of weeks. People can make donations to the Memphis Conference Treasurer’s Office or donate cleaning kits by Monday to the Memphis Conference Office in Jackson at 24 Corporate Blvd..