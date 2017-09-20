Related Program: 
Sounds Good

The Meaning of Happiness Explored on Sounds Good

By & Melanie Davis 1 hour ago

Credit Eric E Castro/Flickr

    Tracy Ross and MSU Assistant Professor of Psychology, Dr. Michael Bordieri, continue their biweekly discussions on Sounds Good with an examination of the meaning of happiness. Together, they explore the psychology behind what it means to be happy and how you might improve upon and increase your own happiness. 

      A Happiness Survey conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently ranked Kentucky as the 44th happiest state in the United States. State rankings are based on 28 metrics, including emotional and physical well-being, professional and social communities, and overall environment. 
         Psychology professor, Dr. Michael Bordieri, explores some of the inconsistencies between what we believe makes us the happiest and what actually brings the most fulfillment and satisfaction. As Bordieri explains, only 10% of personal happiness is affected or brought upon by external forces. To find the other 90%, Tracy Ross and Dr. Bordieri consider different ways to intrinsically find contentment. 

Tags: 
Psychology
happiness
Psychology of Happiness
well-being
social health
Mental health
Environmental health

Related Content

Kentucky Ranks 44th in the U.S. on 'Happiness' Survey

By Sep 11, 2017
123rf Stock Photo

The state of Kentucky ranks number 44 on a new Happiness survey conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Need A Happiness Boost? Spend Your Money To Buy Time, Not More Stuff

By Aug 28, 2017

Money can't buy happiness, right? Well, some researchers beg to differ. They say it depends on how you spend it.

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that when people spend money on time-saving services such as a house cleaner, lawn care or grocery delivery, it can make them feel a little happier. By comparison, money spent on material purchases — aka things — does not boost positive emotions the way we might expect.

Values and Purpose: Finding Meaning in Life

By Kate Lochte & Mar 24, 2015
alexandralexey, 123rf Stock Photo

The data is growing suggesting that finding meaning and value in life can be central to psychological wellbeing, says Dr. Michael Bordieri, Murray State University Assistant Professor of Psychology. He speaks with Kate Lochte on Sounds Good about the field's new focus from pathology to positives, the challenge clinicians have of going beyond happiness and how Viktor Frankl pioneered this method of psychological thought.