McLean Co. Library Piloting State Public Service Program

The public library in McLean County is one of three in the state piloting a public service program with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Kenton and Laurel are the other two. The libraries are providing free space and working with local agencies to offer educational and employment services.

State Librarian Terry Manuel says there are advantages to placing those resources at libraries. Manuel says libraries have longer and more convenient hours than most workforce and education offices, and they offer programming for children.

The cabinet says the pilot programs are the official launch of the Library Economic Advantage Forum, or LEAF initiative.

The project is supported in part by federal Institute of Museum and Library Services funds.