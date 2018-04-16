McCracken Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minors

A McCracken County man is in jail and faces multiple sexual assault charges involving minors. The Paducah Police Department said in a release on Monday that 29-year-old Joshua Meyer is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, from Henderson, Tennessee, that had been reported missing appeared at a house on April 7 in the Forest Hills subdivision of Paducah. They claimed they had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man who lived nearby. The resident called police.

The girls told detectives they were abducted from Henderson, had been sexually assaulted multiple times and were forced to cut and dye their hair. Police say a computer check revealed the girls had been reported missing. Police found one of the girls had contacted Meyer on social media.

Detective Beau Green interviewed Meyer on April 10. He admitted he had met one of the girls on social media more than a year ago and knew that they had run away from home in Henderson. He admitted to driving there and bringing the girls back to Paducah and engaging in sex acts with both of them.

Meyer is lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Additional charges are likely.