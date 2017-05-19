McCracken County Deputy Jailer Charged With Misconduct

A McCracken County grand jury has indicted a local deputy jailer after an investigation into multiple complaints from inmates alleging mistreatment.

The Paducah Sun reports 31-year-old Sgt. Ben Green was indicted on 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct May 5. He was arrested May 8 and posted bail the same day.

The case stems from Green's February decision to move several inmates from protective custody to general population cells, resulting in altercations between inmates. At least three inmates claim they were physically assaulted.

Jailer Tonya Ray says Green was terminated from employment at the jail in March.

Green's attorney Jeremy Ian Smith said his client's decision was within his scope of duties, but Ray says the jailer is the only one who can override inmate classification.