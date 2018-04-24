McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office Warning of Money Card Phone Scams

Credit TIMUR ARBAEV/123RF STOCK PHOTO

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning of another phone scam involving prepaid money cards.

Detective Jerry Jones said in a release on Tuesday a scammer claimed to be the Chief Financial Officer for a local business.

The scammer claimed the U.S. Marshal Service was surveilling the business due to currency in the business being counterfeit. The scammer demanded the business place all their funds on Green Dot Money cards and to read the card numbers back to the scammer so they could ensure the money was not counterfeit. The business complied and sent nearly 1,500 dollars to the scammer.

Jones said this type of scam is not unique. He said scammers use fear, intimidation and generate a sense of urgency in the victim.

Jones said prepaid cards such as Green Dot Money Cards and iTunes gift cards are not used in day to day fund transfers in legitimate businesses or government entities as payment for fines, levies and debts.

He urges recipients of such calls to contact local law enforcement.

Phone Scam
McCracken County Sheriff's Department

As Tax Day Approaches, Watch Out For Phone Scammers

By editor Apr 11, 2018

It's not every day that the Pennsylvania State Police call to say they have a warrant out for your arrest. But that's exactly what happened to me in late March.

At least, that's what the caller said was happening.

The voice on the other end of the line rattled off information about me — my full name, my email address, where I went to college, when I graduated — and told me I owed the IRS more than $7,000 for not paying taxes on a college scholarship.

Phone Scammer Impersonating McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

By Nov 20, 2017
TIMUR ARBAEV/123RF STOCK PHOTO

A phone scammer is targeting senior citizens in McCracken County pretending to be affiliated with the local sheriff’s department. 

Baptist Health Warns Against False Solicitation Calls

By Oct 10, 2017
TIMUR ARBAEV/123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Baptist Health Paducah is warning against false solicitation calls.

West Kentucky Widow Targeted In Veterans Affairs Phone Scam

By Jul 20, 2017
Donna Herndon's Facebook page

An attempted phone scam in Murray, Kentucky has been put on the state Attorney General’s scam alert list after callers posing as Veterans Affairs tried to convince a newly bereaved widow that her late husband owed them money. Donna Herndon lost her husband less than a month ago and has put her grieving on pause to get the word out about a scam that she said could potentially ruin someone’s life.

McCracken Co. Sheriff Warning of Fake Police Phone Scam

By Jun 20, 2017
Timur Arbaev/123rf Stock Photo

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of phone scams in which the caller is pretending to be a member of local law enforcement to extort money. 