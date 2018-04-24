McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office Warning of Money Card Phone Scams

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning of another phone scam involving prepaid money cards.

Detective Jerry Jones said in a release on Tuesday a scammer claimed to be the Chief Financial Officer for a local business.

The scammer claimed the U.S. Marshal Service was surveilling the business due to currency in the business being counterfeit. The scammer demanded the business place all their funds on Green Dot Money cards and to read the card numbers back to the scammer so they could ensure the money was not counterfeit. The business complied and sent nearly 1,500 dollars to the scammer.

Jones said this type of scam is not unique. He said scammers use fear, intimidation and generate a sense of urgency in the victim.

Jones said prepaid cards such as Green Dot Money Cards and iTunes gift cards are not used in day to day fund transfers in legitimate businesses or government entities as payment for fines, levies and debts.

He urges recipients of such calls to contact local law enforcement.