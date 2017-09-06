McCracken Co. Library Continues Strategic Plan Development with Community Forums

The McCracken County Public Library is beginning the second phase of developing a new strategic plan. The library is holding a series of community discussions about how to better serve the county.

Director Susan Baier is leading open discussions on September 16 beginning at 10 a.m. and September 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. An additional discussion will be at Dry Ground Brewing Company on October 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Baier has said she hopes to develop partnerships with local businesses.

McCracken County Public Library collected around 800 survey responses in the first phase over the summer. Many people in those responses asked for more book drops.

The new plan is expected to be implemented by early 2018.