McConnell, Paul Vote to Confirm Education Secretary

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Official Portrait Photos

Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators have voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. The full U.S. Senate voted 50-50 with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos.  

 

The Republican donor and school-choice advocate has been scrutinized over his qualifications to head the federal education department.  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Devos well-qualified who has earned the support of several governors and education groups across the nation.  In a statement, McConnell said parents, students, teachers, and state and local governments are best suited to make education decisions.  

 

Senator Paul responded that-quote-increasing the choices for parents and students and getting Washington out of the way are the most important things the federal government can do to improve educational opportunities-end of quote.  More than 50 constituents rallied outside of Paul’s Bowling Green office last week to protest Devos’s nomination.

Mitch McConnell
Rand Paul
Betsy DeVos

