McConnell, Paul Vote to Confirm Education Secretary

Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators have voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. The full U.S. Senate voted 50-50 with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos.

The Republican donor and school-choice advocate has been scrutinized over his qualifications to head the federal education department. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Devos well-qualified who has earned the support of several governors and education groups across the nation. In a statement, McConnell said parents, students, teachers, and state and local governments are best suited to make education decisions.

Senator Paul responded that-quote-increasing the choices for parents and students and getting Washington out of the way are the most important things the federal government can do to improve educational opportunities-end of quote. More than 50 constituents rallied outside of Paul’s Bowling Green office last week to protest Devos’s nomination.