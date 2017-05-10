McConnell Appoints Somerset Judge to Juvenile Advisory Board

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has appointed a Somerset judge to a national juvenile justice advisory board.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge David Tapp will have a three-year term on the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The council reports to the president and Congress through the Department of Justice.

 

McConnell said in a news release he was proud to appoint Tapp because of his efforts to combat opioid and substance abuse in Kentucky. Tapp said he was grateful for the appointment and said there is a "tremendous need" to examine and improve all aspects of the juvenile justice system.

 

Tapp has been a circuit court judge since 2005. He has a law degree from the University of Louisville and has also worked as a prosecutor and deputy sheriff.

