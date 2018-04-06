Mayfield's Purchase Players to Present Delightful Southern Comedy

Written by one of the writers on the hit series, Golden Girls, Savannah Sipping Society tells a similar tale of unexpected, frequently ornery, and heartwarming friendship. The Purchase Players of Mayfield, KY will be featuring this delightful Southern comedy this month, and some members visited Sounds Good to discuss the upcoming show.

Austin Carter talks to John Hughes and Ann and Barry Heath of the Purchase Players about their upcoming production.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate -- and an impromptu happy hour -- and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost throughout the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment -- and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.

For more information on the Mayfield Purchase Players' upcoming production, visit the Purchase Players website.