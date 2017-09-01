Mayfield Teenager Dies from Vehicle Collision Injuries

A Mayfield teenager has died from injuries following a three-vehicle collision this week.

According to a release, Kentucky State Police responded to a collision on August 26 in Graves County.

16-year-old Morgan Green was traveling west on East Tucker Road in a passenger car when she failed to yield the right of way at the Highway 303 intersection and was struck by two vehicles.

She was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for life threatening injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles were checked by EMS on the scene and released.

Green died Thursday at Vanderbilt as a result of her injuries.