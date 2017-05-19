Mayfield Moves Forward with Plans for Bikeway Trail Connecting City

The City of Mayfield is moving forward with a multi-use bikeway trail that would extend across town.

The project is funded through a $632,000 federal transportation alternatives program grant and a 20% city match, which will likely be work-in-kind. Regional officials presented the plans at Mayfield City Hall on Friday.

Icehouse gallery director Ric Watson is an avid cyclist and is taking lead on the project. He said with this project he wants Mayfield to be "Bike City USA."

He said he envisions envisions kids enjoying the freedom of riding their bikes around town in a safe way and older people getting around town without the need for a car. "It's all along existing right-of-ways that are partially paved as it is. So we're not going to have to go out and do a lot of major construction. It will just be enhancing the infrastructure that already exists."

The grant calls for protected eight-foot paved pathways along the city's rights-of-way.

The trail begins at the fairgrounds and goes through the railroad trestle, connecting parks, schools, restaurants, banks, the art gallery and library. Members of the community have expressed interest in opening snack bars, a bike shop and developing landscaping along the path.

He said no additional private property will be purchased so virtually all of the grant funding will go towards structure enhancements and signage.

Work can begin one the map is finalized. Watson said the bidding process has begun. He anticipates work on signage and traffic signals over the winter and is hoping for completion by next October.

The city will formalize the Mayfield Bikeway Commission in a future meeting.