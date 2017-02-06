Mayfield Messenger to Stop Mail Subscriptions Due to Post Office Issue

By 1 hour ago

Credit WKMS News

A local newspaper says it will no longer deliver by mail due to an issue with the post office.

The Mayfield Messenger is scaling back the number of printed editions and placing an emphasis on online subscriptions. Circulation Manager Mike Clark says the change is due to an inability to work with the Mayfield Post Office under U.S. Postal Service guidelines. He says the cost continuing to offer mail deliveries in the current manner would carry fines more than three times the paper’s profit from customers. The paper will allow subscribers to view a replica of the print editions for The Paducah Sun and The Mayfield Messenger online.

 

The Mayfield Post Office postmaster was unavailable for comment. A mail clerk said the office is enforcing guidelines. The change goes into effect February 19.

 

Mayfield Messenger
Paducah Sun
newspaper

