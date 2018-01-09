Mayfield Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell Not Seeking Another Term

Mayfield Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell said she will not seek a third term in office. Cantrell made the announcement at the end of the city council meeting Monday night.

She said she made the decision upon recently learning she’ll be a grandmother. “I can’t imagine being at Disney World with that grandbaby and having to take a call for city business, which is what all of my vacations, all of my holidays all of my free time consists of," she said.

Cantrell said she will finish her current term and wanted to make the announcement early to give other people a chance to file for the seat.

She was first elected mayor in 2010 and previously worked for the city for more than 20 years. She is Mayfield’s first female mayor.