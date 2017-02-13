Mayfield Mayor Says City's First Liquor Store Set to Open

Mayfield’s mayor says the first liquor store in the city’s history is set to open Tuesday. Residents voted last June to allow alcohol sales within city limits.

Murray and Benton’s Cellar Door Wine and Spirits manager Jesse Arant said the business received their license last Tuesday, allowing them to open the Mayfield location.

Mayfield Mayor Teresa Cantrell said regulatory fees generated from the liquor store will provide an increase in salaries for those “policing alcohol” including code enforcement, rescue squads and the alcoholic beverage control.

The state also issued three more licenses, which are awaiting ABC approval.