Mayfield Economic Growth Accelerating with Construction of I-69

Mayfield is gearing up for several development projects that indicates progress for the local economy.

City leaders are looking to attract businesses along the I-69 corridor. Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell said a new Cracker Barrell, for instance, should serve as a sign for more companies to flood into the area.

Several measures are moving through the City Council related to development projects. The Council enacted an ordinance this week establishing the ‘Gideon’s Crossing Local Development Area.’ They also held a public hearing on the Mayfield Shopping Plaza TIF District.

Graves County Economic Development President Ryan Drane also attributed regional growth to community investment. He said in addition to “aggressive marketing” property developments, much of the recent growth can be attributed to community investment.

“We’ve had a lot of people here locally that are choosing to invest in their hometown as opposed to turning and investing somewhere further off,” Drane said.

Drane and Rochetti-Cantrell both anticipate economic growth to be consistent in the coming months.

Ordinances establishing similar development areas are slated for second readings at September’s meeting.