Mayfield City Council Considers Prohibiting Bars

A Mayfield city council member hopes to enact a law prohibiting bars in the far western Kentucky town.

Johnny Jackson received the council’s initial backing earlier this week. Jackson says he’s heard from constituents on the matter. “I decided we’d go ahead and move on this thing to disallow any bars per se rather than risk something coming in that our citizens of this community would not be proud of,” said Jackson.

Jackson, who is serving his second term, says the town’s one and only bar, M.T. Winchester was what he called a “class act”. But it closed this fall. He said he, and others in the community, are concerned about what might replace it.

The ordinance would not affect existing restaurants and liquor stores which sell alcohol. A final vote is expected in January.

